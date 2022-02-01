DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas’ Winter Action Plan is focused on emergency shelter for families who could lose power along with people who are homeless.

City leaders announced Tuesday, Feb. 1 they will use public buildings as warming centers and will span out public works crews to handle any downed trees and power lines.

“Our concern is life safety concern,” said Dallas Director of Emergency Management Rocky Vaz.

The city will open all public libraries and rec centers to be used as shelters for those who may lose power at home.

Fair Park’s Automobile Building will be used specifically for those living on the streets.

De-icing and sanding crews will treat major Dallas streets starting Wednesday evening, covering 800 routes.

The city is teamed with Oncor crews to respond to downed power lines.

Dallas leaders say keeping residents warm and with electricity will be the priority.

“Based on last year, we as the city are about being responsive and taking action for any problem what we might face,” said Vaz.

The city is also ready to bring back mobile warming shelters, in the form of charter buses, if they are needed.