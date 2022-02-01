School ClosingsList Of North Texas School Districts Closed Due To Upcoming Winter Storm
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD schools are closing on Thursday Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4 due to anticipated inclement weather.

The district shared the announcement via social media on Feb. 1.

Schools and offices will reopen next week, according to the district.

Garland ISD also announced it will close for Thursday only.

