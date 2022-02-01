Pfizer Asks FDA To Allow COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 5 The nation's 19 million children under 5 are the only group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus.

Dallas Opening Emergency Shelters For Those Who May Lose Power During Winter StormThe city will open all public libraries and rec centers to be used as shelters for those who may lose power. Fair Park's Automobile Building will be used for those living on the streets.