DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD schools are closing on Thursday Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4 due to anticipated inclement weather.
The district shared the announcement via social media on Feb. 1.
Schools and offices will reopen next week, according to the district.
Garland ISD also announced it will close for Thursday only.
