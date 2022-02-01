DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth signed a declaration of local disaster on Tuesday, Feb. 1 for the winter weather event anticipated to arrive in North Texas Wednesday night.

The declaration will allow the city to take actions under its emergency management plan, the city said in a news release.

Denton will open a 24-hour emergency shelter at the MLK, Jr. Recreation Center (1300 Wilson St.) beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The MLK, Jr. emergency shelter will be available to anyone in need of refuge due to the hazardous weather currently being forecast. This may include stranded motorists, residents that have lost electricity or other critical services in their homes, or persons experiencing homelessness.

Warming stations available once the emergency shelter opens are as follows:

o Emily Fowler Central Library (502 Oakland St.) is available Mon., Wed., Fri. & Sat. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tues. & Thurs. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. o Central Fire Station (332 E. Hickory St.) is available Mon.-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. o All other Fire Stations are available for restrooms, hand washing, and water fountain access only daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The MLK, Jr. emergency shelter will have restrooms, seating, water, pre-packaged snack food, and basic sanitary items available.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place, with hand sanitizer and face coverings provided for use.

The facility will provide cots for anyone needing to remain at the shelter overnight and will accept any animals that accompany their owners; however, they may need to remain in a city-provided kennel within the facility.

During the winter weather event, roads may be hazardous, and residents are encouraged to stay home where possible.

The City will not be accepting donations or requesting volunteers from the public for its emergency shelter.

For wishing to donate during this time, the city asks that they contact Monsignor King Outreach Center, Our Daily Bread, Salvation Army, or any other local service provider to find a safe means of giving.

The declaration of disaster is effective at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and lasts until the winter weather event has concluded.

READ THE DISASTER DECLARATION HERE