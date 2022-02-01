ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dirt will soon be moving to make way for the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington’s Entertainment District.

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation and the City of Arlington announced the formal groundbreaking is set for Friday, March 25, which is also National Medal of Honor Day.

Arlington was chosen as the new site for the museum back in Oct. 2019.

The museum is expected to open in 2024.

Following the announcement, the foundation released the following statements:

“Since the NMOHMF first announced Arlington as the Museum’s home in late-2019, we have been looking forward to kicking off construction on this historic project. The groundbreaking ceremony will be the culmination of a tremendous amount of amazing work, and the beginning of an exciting new phase. We are one step closer to making a Museum for all Americans to learn from the Medal of Honor a reality,” said Chris Cassidy, NMOHMF President and CEO. “The City of Arlington is proud to be the future home of the National Medal of Honor Museum and thrilled the eyes of the country will be on this great ceremony in March to break ground on such a worthy project,” said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. “As we pay tribute to America’s greatest heroes on National Medal of Honor Day on March 25, we will officially begin the next chapter in our work to build a place where all Americans can come to be inspired by their stories. America needs this now more than ever.”

Ahead of National Medal of Honor Day this year, students from 6th – 12th grades also are invited to submit a 300-word essay, “defining what honor means to them and why our society needs honorable people today and every day.”

Entries should be typed, double-spaced and submitted by March 1, in writing via email to: essay@MOHmuseum.org or via postal mail to: National Medal of Honor Museum 1905 E Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76011.

One winning essay will be selected.

The winning author will be flown to Arlington to read their essay as part of the Museum’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Due to limitations of space on the active construction site, the groundbreaking celebration and ceremony are invitation only.

The event will be livestreamed.