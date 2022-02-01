FORNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help for information on the whereabouts of Zaterrius Jaron Minor, 25, who’s wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said Minor is the alleged shooter in a Saturday disturbance in the Forney area on Jan. 29.
He's 5'07", 137 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
The shooting happened in the 2300 block of San Marcos Drive in the Travis Ranch community in far northwest Kaufman County.
Anyone with information on Minor's whereabouts is asked to contact Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Investigator Corder at (972) 932.9640.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847.7522.