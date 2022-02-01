FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a 2-alarm morning apartment fire in Fort Worth.
Officials say the fire, in a 2-story building, was heavy when they arrived — engulfing the first and second floors. As the fire continued to rage, the flames ultimately spread to the attic.
Once the second alarm was declared, more manpower arrived and the fire was under control in about 30 minutes.
In all, two units received what fire crews call ‘heavy damage’ and two other unites received moderate damage.
There were no major injuries with 2 patients evaluated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.