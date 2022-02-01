DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines announced Tuesday evening Feb. 1, it is proactively suspending operations out of Dallas Love Field on Thursday, Feb. 3.
A spokesperson told CBS 11, operational planners are making adjustments to the schedule while carefully tracking Winter Storm Landon as it moves eastward across the U.S.
“We encourage travelers to visit Southwest.com to view their flight status and review the latest travel advisories, which includes flexible travel accommodations,” the airlines said.
At this point, the airline said it is not able to say exactly how many flights are being cancelled.
The forecast in North Texas on Thursday calls for freezing rain, sleet and snow.
Fort Worth-based American Airlines said it has also preemptively cancelled flights that would be impacted by the winter weather.
The airline released the following statement on the matter:
“This week’s winter storm is expected to have a significant impact on our operation, especially in the Northeast and Central regions of the United States. The vast majority of impacted flights have been canceled in advance so we could proactively notify and accommodate our customers and avoid last-minute disruptions at the airport. Additionally, we issued a travel notice to allow customers whose travel plans are impacted by the storm to rebook without change fees. We apologize to our customers whose travel plans may be affected, and want to thank our team who are working tirelessly to help us safely care for our customers.”