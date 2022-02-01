DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville Police said Tuesday, Feb. 1, a suspected sex offender their department and Texas DPS had been after, is now in custody in Los Angeles and facing extradition to North Texas.

Bobby Flores, 34, is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and failure to comply sex offender registration requirements.

The Texas Department of Public Safety placed Flores on their Texas Top Ten Wanted List in September of 2021.

Then in January, DPS increased the reward for his capture.

“Within a month of doing so, the extra notoriety and reward paid dividends as members of the Los Angeles Police Department located and apprehended Flores thousands of miles from Duncanville,” Duncanville Police said in a news release.

On Sunday, January 16, Flores was arrested in Los Angeles without incident.

Once back in Dallas County, he will face charges for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

“The apprehension of Bobby Flores is an excellent example of how far the long arm of justice can reach through collaboration among law enforcement at different levels of government. We want to thank the Los Angeles Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety for their efforts in Flores’ apprehension,” Duncanville Police said.