PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texans are not only concerned about braving the winter storm, they are also worried about affording it.

If you’ve been hit by a higher than normal gas bill recently you are not alone.

Earl and Rachel Bloom house in Plano couldn’t believe their eyes when they recently received theirs.

“I may joke about it but my wife can use our fireplace may be five minutes at a time,” says Earl Bloom.

Bloom’s gas bill has been a lot higher than normal.

“It’s going up by like 54% and they don’t even advertise this,” he says.

Other North Texans are echoing the same complaints on social media.

“Mine has tripled. It has never done this before when the cold weather hits,” posted Stephani Bailey on Nextdoor.

In the Bloom’s case, their usage rate inexplicably doubled from what it was last year during February’s epic freeze.

“God forbid we look at the next two months here and get some ice and cold,”says Bloom, “Am I going to get a bill for $500 or for $750?”

CBS 11 News contacted North Texas’ supplier of natural gas, Atmos Energy.

The company provided a statement saying, “Natural gas is a tradeable commodity and is driven by global supply and demand. The cost of natural gas is passed on to our customers without a profit. Atmos Energy utilizes a combination of purchasing methods and financial tools to help stabilize the winter wholesale price swings of natural gas.”

While the Blooms joke about restricting the family’s use of their fireplace and stove, the costs associated with cold weather, to them is no laughing matter.

“When you look at the cost of the heat, and as we come in to the cold months now, you get scared and I assume that’s the same thing throughout our region here,” says Bloom.

Atmos says you can save money during the cold spell by setting your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 58 when you are away from home.