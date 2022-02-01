ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lots of North Texans hit their neighborhood grocery stores on Tuesday, and by the looks of things at a Kroger in Allen, there was a lot more shopping than normal.
Collin Cochran shared images with CBS 11 of empty shelves, specifically at the meat counter where beef and chicken appeared to be in short supply.
A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for North Texas from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb 3.
The DFW area could see a dusting to ½” of snow with 1″ to 3″ of snow possible in northwest areas. Ice accumulations of 0.1″ to 0.3″ are possible in the Metroplex by Thursday morning.
Travel conditions will deteriorate Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.