FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service Office in Fort Worth announced Tuesday night, Feb. 1, a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
Rain will arrive, then transition to freezing rain, then to sleet and snow.
Snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of two tens to half an inch are expected.
This impacts the DFW area, including portions of North Central and Northeast Texas.
The bulletin said travel will be dangerous and hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute on Thursday.
The wind chill could drop to zero degrees.
Ice on power lines and trees could result in power outages.