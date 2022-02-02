NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As residents get prepared for the cold weather making its way into DFW, a big concern fire officials are warning about is carbon monoxide poisoning.
During the winter storms of 2021 hundreds of Texans were hospitalized because they were exposed to carbon monoxide. Many of the accidents were attributed to generators.READ MORE: Pfizer Asks FDA To Allow COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under 5
According to the CDC, approximately 50,000 people in the U.S. visit the emergency room each year due to accidental CO poisoning. It’s often referred to as a silent killer because you can’t see or smell it.READ MORE: North Texas Temperatures Falling Through Morning, Afternoon Before Rain From Arctic Front Begins
The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends getting a carbon monoxide alarm on each level of your home.MORE NEWS: Winter Storm Warning In Effect For North Texas Beginning 3PM Wednesday
Fire officials offered some tips on what to do when using a generator:
- Never turn on your generator indoors
- Keep the generator away from doors and windows when in use
- Space your generator out at least 20 feet away from your home