CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Celina resident is the latest Texan to join the millionaires’ club after a scratch-off ticket netted the lucky winner the top prize.
The $20 ticket, which was purchased at Bobcat Kuntry in Celina, was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million offered in this game.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.