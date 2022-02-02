ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington is closed Thursday, Feb. 3.

Arlington’s City Hall and Municipal Office Tower, Municipal Court, Park Administration Building, libraries, all parks, recreation centers/facilities and Water Utilities South Service Center will be closed Thursday due to the winter weather.

“This action is being taken to ensure safety for residents and city employees with potential traffic hazards because of winter weather,” the city said in a news release, Wednesday.

Via, Arlington’s on-demand rideshare public transportation service, Handitran and trash/recycling curbside collection services are also suspending service Thursday due to the hazardous driving conditions. The landfill will also be closed. All Thursday customers will receive service on their next collection day.

Additionally, the Arlington Fire Department’s COVID-19 vaccination site at its Public Health Unit is closed Thursday due to the inclement winter weather.

All essential city services will be operational Thursday, including public safety, 911 emergency call center, street and water crews.

This also includes the Action Center, the City’s information hotline that can be reached by dialing 817-459-6777.

Arlington Animal Services will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3, however, staff will be onsite to care for animals in the shelter.

The Housing Authority of the City of Arlington office will also be closed.

Additionally, the Salvation Army at 712 W. Abram St. is open as a warming station.

Guests are being referred to the Salvation Army for check-in, starting 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 3, during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Arlington Life Shelter at 325 W. Division St., will serve as a Warming Center.

This is an option for guests who choose not to stay overnight at the Salvation Army. ID is not required for admittance and food will be served.

Residents can sign up for text alerts about cold weather shelters. Text “ARLCOLD” to 817-241-3544.