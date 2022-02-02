NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – TEXpress Lanes announced Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 2, the entire DFW Managed Lane System is being closed due to the impending winter storm.
TEXPress tweeted “We closed the managed lanes throughout the region so that we can focus our efforts and resources on the main lanes of travel.”
⚠️The entire DFW Managed Lane System is being closed due to the impending severe winter weather storm. ⚠️
In coordination with @TxDOT, we closed the managed lanes throughout the region so that we can focus our efforts and resources on the main lanes of travel.
There are more than 100 miles of TEXpress Lanes on eight North Texas roadways.
These lanes form a system across the Metroplex allowing drivers to commute from one side to the other with less congestion, according to the TEXpress website.