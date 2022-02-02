TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Saying they made the move ‘for the safety’ of students and staff, the Fort Worth Independent School District is closing all campuses and district offices on Thursday and Friday, February 3-4 due to anticipated inclement weather.

After-school activities planned for Wednesday through and Friday are also canceled or will be postponed, including Fort Worth After School. The one exception is a District Wrestling Camp which will end at 4:00 p.m. on February 2.

Two inclement weather days (May 26 and 27) are built into the Fort Worth ISD calendar. On Thursday, May 26, students will attend school, and teachers and campus-based employees who work 188 days or less will be required to report to work to make up for the lost day. Friday, Feb. 4 is a planned FWISD student holiday and teacher Flex Professional Learning Day. No make-up day is required for Friday.

All FWISD specialty campuses will also be closed Thursday and Friday. Students at Early College High Schools and Intersessional Campuses (Alice Carlson and Jo Kelly) will make up lost days according to the inclement weather days in their respective calendars.

Friday, Feb. 4, is not a holiday for students and teachers at Marine Creek ECHS, TCC-South ECHS, and TABS. However, these campuses will remain closed to due to the expected winter weather.

Officials with the district say they will will continue to closely monitor weather conditions and communicate any updates to students, families and employees.