DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The remains of a 25-year-old man reported missing in Houston in December were found in the trunk of his car at an impound lot in Dallas, authorities said.
The decaying body found on Jan. 19 at the Dallas impound lot was identified as Taylour Young, Houston police said Monday on Twitter.
Young was last known to be driving his Honda Civic in an area near a Houston bank on Dec. 9, and his cellphone was found near an ATM, police said.
Houston police and Dallas police both have ongoing homicide investigations in the case. Dallas is about 240 miles (386 kilometers) northwest of Houston.
The Dallas County medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death. A call to the medical examiner's office was not immediately returned Wednesday.
