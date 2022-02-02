First Alert Weather WINTER STORM WARNING | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
GRAHAM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The winter storm has arrived northwest of DFW, in Graham, Texas, about 90 miles from Fort Worth.

CBS 11 storm chaser Jason McLaughlin shared video of the sleet and freezing rain there on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 2.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. he reported exposed surfaces frozen over and icicles hanging off signs and some power lines.

The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth Office announced Tuesday evening that a Winter Storm Warning would be in effect for the counties northwest of the DFW area starting at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The Winter Storm Warning for the Metroplex and areas east goes into effect at 6:00 p.m.

