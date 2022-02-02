DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A big rig driver is dead after he was ejected during a crash on I-45 in downtown Dallas and thrown onto I-30 below.
It happened before 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes in the Dallas mixmaster. A dog was also killed in the accident, but there were no details on how that happened.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and along with Dallas Police, have the freeway shut down.
Both agencies said to expect traffic delays for several hours while the investigation continues.