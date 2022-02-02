FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is nearing the end this year’s run after a three-week stretch.

The last few days will be impacted by wintery weather, but officials say the shows will go on.

“They’re here to compete, they’re here to show we’re taking preparations just like we always do working with the city of Fort Worth and Dickies Arena, if necessary, we’ll put down the salt, we’ll put down sand and make those preparations to keep people safe,” said Matt Brockman, Communications Manager for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

Fortunately many of the shows are indoors, so people are out of the elements.

“Much of what we do is indoors you kind of got to go outside as you can see to get from one building to another but we’re working to keep the grounds safe and keep any ice that may come removed,” added Brockman.

But the major concerns for those showing cattle is how much ice may form on the pavement.

“In this barn there’s probably some calves in there that cost 30, 40, 50-thousand dollars and the last thing you want to have is a calf walking down pavement area out there with 4-inch of ice out there and they blow out a hip,” said Jason Duncan from Bangs, Texas.

“It sure creates complications, I mean it’s going to be cod, it’s going to be hard to keep these cattle dry, hard to get their hair right,” added Kyle McCracken, from the Lubbock area. “It’s going to be hard to get them to the ring during rain and snow, it’s a half mile to the show ring form here and if you’re walking on ice it’s a little tricky.”

Events are scheduled to wrap up by the end of the week.