NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A cold front is already moving through North Texas with temperatures out west having already dropped into the mid 30s. Strong northerly winds will continue to draw in colder air throughout the day, resulting in continued falling temperatures.

The Winter Storm Warning now includes all of North Texas. It goes into effect at 3:00 p.m. for areas to the northwest, at 6:00 p.m. for the Metroplex and at midnight for southeastern areas. The warning runs until 6:00 p.m. Thursday for all of North Texas.

Northwestern counties are still looking at having the transition to freezing rain happen around midday, making roads in those areas bad by the evening commute. The Metroplex is still seeing liquid precipitation from noon to 3:00 p.m.

I think we will start to see some freezing rain in the Metroplex between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. and it could impact the tail end of the evening commute. When the ice really starts sticking and accumulating is likely closer to midnight.

Northwest areas are transitioning to snow late this evening while the freezing rain transition continues to spread eastward.

Accumulation totals only have minor tweaks as well.

Sleet/snow accumulations are a little higher in northwest areas to account for a slightly earlier transition to snow, 3″ to 6” possible. Which also means they will likely see slightly lower ice accumulations, .1″ to .2”.

Anticipated Metroplex snow/sleet accumulations are up a smidge, to around 1″ to3” and ice accumulations at .25” – .5”, with highest ice accumulations still northeast of DFW. Southeast areas stay warmer longer, so lower accumulations.

The ice sticks around Thursday as temperatures only warm into the mid 20s, but it feels like the single digits all day due to strong northerly winds. Friday morning western areas could see wind chills to -5°.

Some parts of North Texas may see a little melting Friday, but the real thaw will happen this weekend. Just keep in mind that anything that melts will refreeze Saturday and Sunday mornings… this means you should assume anything that looks wet is actually icy.