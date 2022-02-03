GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old girl in Grand Prairie is missing, police said on Thursday, Feb. 3, on one of the coldest days of the year.
Destani Texada was last seen walking away from a home in the 900 block of Pangburn Street, near Great Southwest and Jefferson Blvd.
Grand Prairie Police said they were notified of her disappearance around 10:10 a.m.
Police shared a photo of Destani who is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weights 100 pounds.
She has black color hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink jacket with a white t-shirt with ruffles on the collar, blue satin pants, and gray shoes.
Anyone with information on Destani is asked to call 911.
No other details have been released.