CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When the weather turns cold, business for Kerry Poole heats up.

The Arlington entrepreneur delivers “cozy by the cord.”

“Crazy busy,” shares Poole as he unloads another firewood delivery. “So busy, I’m ignoring about 90% of my calls because I just can’t keep up!”

Poole knows that the winter storm warnings translate into cold hard cash.

“Supply and demand. They need it. I try to provide,” explains Poole. “I raise the prices a little bit. Still probably cheaper than anybody else around this area.”

He even surprised customers by making deliveries Thursday, Feb. 3 after the weather turned raw.

“I’m in the dog house for not already having it!” shares one customer, thrilled to receive his order.

Poole says he left a corporate job so he could have more control, but since no one controls the weather, memories of last February’s deep freeze had customers looking to be prepared.

“People lost power and they’re scared, so they’re ordering twice as much and and twice as long.”

So now he says firewood is a 7-month season, even if business does heat up the most when the weather is bitter cold.

“I got a crazy amount of calls, probably 30 to 40 calls a day. I can’t deliver 40 truckloads of wood in a day. I do my best.”

After all, when wind chills are in the single digits, a warm fire is a really hot commodity.