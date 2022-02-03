PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Not that Thursday was an ideal day to jump around outside on a trampoline, but a child in Plano discovered it was actually impossible.
With freezing rain, sleet and snow coming down the night before and well into the day, the trampoline net was frozen solid.
But she still found a way to get a little exercise in.
On Twitter, @mdevananth, the child’s dad, shared video of her banging on the ice with her elbow and hands, making frozen spider webs.
Trampoline net – All Frozen and my little one is making spider web 😝. @cityofplanotx #plano #planofreeze #texasfreeze @CBSNews @NBCDFWWeather @NBCDFW @ABC pic.twitter.com/dl4UClpJg9
— Dev (@mdevananth) February 3, 2022
The forecast calls for continuing low temperatures – well below freezing – through Saturday.