COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Downed tree limbs took powerlines with them as ice and snow blanketed Collin County.
In Plano, more than 30 calls were made for emergency service after trees toppled and power went out at homes across the city.
One tree fell on a house in the 4500 block of Boston Drive, while others caused damage after falling onto cars and in roadways.
Unfortunately it was a previous weather event that is threatening a lot of timber. City officials say trees and limbs are at greater risk because of damage suffered during the winter storms around this same time in 2021.
Dozens of Plano residents also sought shelter from the cold. The Salvation Army reports more than 100 people staying at the Plano Overnight Warming Station on Wednesday night.
Unlike many other North Texas municipalities, Plano City Hall is open, but recreation centers and libraries are closed. Trash and recycling services have also been canceled. Leaders say they will reevaluate conditions again Friday morning to determine if city services will reopen.
