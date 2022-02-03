IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department has arrested and charged 52-year-old Christopher Coggins for the murder of 81-year-old Laverne Coggins.
She was found deceased inside a large zippered bag in her garage in the 600 block of Brookstone Dr. on Feb. 1. Due to several unusual circumstances, Irving Police and Irving Fire said they forced entry into the victim's home. They found Christopher Coggins hiding in the attic shortly after finding the body.
Police said he has a history of violence toward the victim. Christopher Coggins was charged with unlawful restraint and injury to an elderly individual in June 2021. He was released on probation from Dallas County Jail on January 27, 2022.
The Irving Police Department requests anyone with information to contact us at (972) 273-1010 (24hrs) and
reference the above case number. Additionally, you may submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.