First Alert Weather WIND CHILL ADVISORY | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, DFW News, drug deal, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police Department, Shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth man was shot on February 3 in connection to what police believe was a drug deal gone wrong.

At about 4:47 p.m., Fort Worth Police Department West Division officers were dispatched to the Quality Inn at 2700 South Cherry Lane on a shooting call. Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.

When police arrived, the officer discovered a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Harris Hospital Downtown in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is believed to have taken place after a drug transaction. Police have not arrested or identified any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

CBSDFW.com Staff