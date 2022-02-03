FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth man was shot on February 3 in connection to what police believe was a drug deal gone wrong.
At about 4:47 p.m., Fort Worth Police Department West Division officers were dispatched to the Quality Inn at 2700 South Cherry Lane on a shooting call. Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.
When police arrived, the officer discovered a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Harris Hospital Downtown in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is believed to have taken place after a drug transaction. Police have not arrested or identified any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.