FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – No matter where you are, you’ll likely find the worst road conditions getting out of your own neighborhood.

Street crews generally don’t make it to these areas. At busy intersections like the one at North Tarrant Parkway and Park Vista in Fort Worth, you see a lot of people struggling.

The sleet and snow is getting packed down and turning to ice. A lot of tires are spinning, people are backing down hills, running into curbs, and it’s not getting any better.

In Tarrant County, plows, brine trucks, and sand trucks are out on the highways.

The managed express lanes are still closed, so all the work is being done in just the main lanes.

Most businesses are closed too. You won’t find too many stores open, and those that are have seen a very quiet day today.

Patricia Diaz, who works at a gas station in Fort Worth, said, “Today is very, very slow. We do have people coming in to get gas, using cards at the gas pump. There’s a few of them inside my store, but that’s nothing like a normal day.”

There were a handful of sagging powerlines due to ice this morning, and some neighborhood road closures because of that. But nothing widespread.

The biggest impact is to the streets, which probably won’t improve until tomorrow when it warms up and — maybe — the sun pops out.