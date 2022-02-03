NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport have confirmed the airport is open and operations teams are clearing the runways.

Runways are not operational while being treated for snow and ice, so there are no flights currently taking off or landing. Officials at the airport say they anticipate reopening the first runway around 9:30 a.m.

Operations crews at DFW airport, which administratively its own city, are also continuing to treat all roads, bridges and overpasses at its more than 17,000 acre facility.

Winter weather is definitely impacting DFW. At one point the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was reporting that the airport was completely shutdown, but leadership at the North Texas airport — the second busiest in the country — say the facility itself remains open.

A local FAA spokesperson confirmed to CBS 11 News that the decision to close is up to the airport authority based on its ability to keep runways cleared of ice or snow.

Freezing rain and ice falling across North Texas is taking a toll at DFW though, with officials there saying ‘cancellations do remain very high.’

Before sunrise on February 3rd the airport, which is the hub for Fort Worth-based American Airlines, had already canceled more than 700 flights.