First Alert Weather WIND CHILL ADVISORY | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, hazardous driving conditions, Highway 75, highway closed, McKinney Police, Winter storm

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All northbound lanes of 75/Central were closed Thursday night, Feb. 3 at Eldorado due to “extremely dangerous driving conditions,” McKinney Police said.

There were multiple disabled vehicles police were working to clear around 7:40 p.m.

“Please avoid the area,” McKinney Police said.

Northbound Highway 75 in McKinney shut down due to hazardous road conditions (TxDOT cam).

After being hit with rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow during the last 24 hours, along with temperatures in the 20s, many North Texas roadways are best avoided for the time being if at all possible.

CBSDFW.com Staff