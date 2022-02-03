McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All northbound lanes of 75/Central were closed Thursday night, Feb. 3 at Eldorado due to “extremely dangerous driving conditions,” McKinney Police said.
There were multiple disabled vehicles police were working to clear around 7:40 p.m.
“Please avoid the area,” McKinney Police said.
After being hit with rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow during the last 24 hours, along with temperatures in the 20s, many North Texas roadways are best avoided for the time being if at all possible.