First Alert Weather WINTER STORM WARNING | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Police, student arrested, Texas A&M-Commerce, Threatening

COMMERCE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas A&M-Commerce student was arrested on Thursday, February 3 after threatening other students with a knife.

Police officers responded after a call came in about an altercation at the Morris Recreation Center on campus.

Officers found the suspect threatening others with a knife, and he was taken into custody.

There were no injuries.

CBSDFW.com Staff