COMMERCE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas A&M-Commerce student was arrested on Thursday, February 3 after threatening other students with a knife.
Police officers responded after a call came in about an altercation at the Morris Recreation Center on campus.
Officers found the suspect threatening others with a knife, and he was taken into custody.
There were no injuries.
Earlier today, Texas A&M University-Commerce Police officers responded to a call at the Morris Recreation Center for an altercation.
According to the UPD, a subject was threatening others with a knife. The subject was immediately taken into custody. No stabbing occurred. pic.twitter.com/bkQZrenwTw
— Texas A&M University-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2022