NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — IT’S SNOWING! SNOW-WAY! SNO-M-G! SAY IT AIN’T SNOW?! Don’t worry you guys, I’m hyperventilating but one of our producers got me a brown bag to breathe into. I’m slowly getting my color back. It’s impossible not to be excited when it snows–unless you’re from Minneapolis or Buffalo. For those that are, I plead for some understanding.

As is said, “if you don’t like the weather, just wait a minute.” That’s so true here in our part of the world. Hard to believe that we had a high temperature of 73 degrees back on February 1st. Now today, we’ve had all three forms of wintry precipitation including freezing rain, sleet, and now finally snow, the latter of which came down hard for about an hour with snow rates as high as one to two inches per hour!

While the exact totals haven’t been released yet, it’s safe to assume most areas got between one and two inches with some areas picking up two to four inches of this “great white rain.”

Unfortunately, the snow is winding down for the Metroplex with a few moderate to heavy snow bands over extreme eastern portions of Dallas County moving into Rockwall County and areas to the east and southeast of there.

Our attention now turns to the bitterly cold temperatures expected all over North Texas and the very hazardous driving conditions.

Thursday, high temperatures will fail to reach the mid-20s which will keep the freshly fallen snow on top of the ice entrenched heading into the evening and overnight hours. That means Friday morning’s commute will be a disaster once again and we strongly encourage you to stay home and work from home if you can. The ice and snow will not properly melt before Friday afternoon at the earliest.

Ice- and snow-covered bridges and side streets that are well shaded could still have issues with black ice all the way into Saturday. With all the ice and snow on the ground, look for temperatures to plunge all the way into the mid and upper teens tonight, even inside the Metroplex. Lows between 15 and 20 degrees is expected area wide.

Once the skies clear out Friday night, with the snow and ice that remains on the ground, temperatures will dive into the single digits and low teens. As of this writing, we are calling for a low of twelve degrees at DFW International Airport on Saturday morning.

It’ll be imperative to bring in your pets and give them an adequate warm place to sleep as temperatures this low will absolutely be lethal to them. Also protect any exposed pipes, pools, plants, and people who are not in well-insulated homes.

This winter weather event will be a distant memory by Saturday afternoon as temperatures rebound into the 40s under bright sunny skies.

Looking into my crystal ball, I don’t see any more threats of ice, snow, or extreme cold over the next two weeks.

Could this be the big hoorah of the winter? With any luck. I’m ready for summer, amen?