DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is now operating six runways following Thursday’s winter storm.
“We are collaborating with our airline partners to resume normal operations with the expectation of residual delays and some cancellations,” DFW Airport said in a news release Friday night, Feb. 4.
The airport crews are inspecting surfaces as the air temperature is once again below freezing.
“We recommend customers continue monitoring their flight information with their airline and arrive earlier than normal for their departure,” the airport said.