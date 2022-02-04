As Thaw Begins, So Do Concerns Over Possible Pipes Bursting In North Texas HomesFrisco received 15 requests from residents to shut off their water Thursday and Friday, and a similar number of calls those days to investigate water leaks.

6 Runways Now Operational At DFW Airport Following Winter Storm"We recommend customers continue monitoring their flight information with their airline and arrive earlier than normal for their departure," the airport said.

As North Texas Snow Melts And Refreezes, Watch Out For Black IceStreets that may have been easily passable for a few hours will become hotbeds for black ice, AAA Texas said.