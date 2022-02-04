NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas made it through the winter weather precipitation, and even set a new snow record.

Friday is another First Alert Weather Day because of bitter cold temperatures. On February 3, Dallas broke its daily record of snowfall, with a total of 1.5 inches — surpassing the previous record of .2 set in 1956 and 2011.

Friday morning temperatures started off near 20°, with wind chills in the single digits. Widespread wind chills in Texas were expected to be as low as -5°, but some reports confirm wind chills as low as -15° in some parts of the state.

North Texans could see a few flurries before morning clouds clear out this afternoon, but there won’t be any additional accumulation. Unfortunately temperatures won’t make it above freezing in most areas, with highs only reaching the upper 20s. And if the clouds hang on later into the afternoon, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler.

While outside it will continue to feel like temperatures are in the 10s all day, due to breezy northwesterly winds.

Saturday is another First Alert Weather Day for the morning hours. Winds relax overnight but temperatures will be in the single digits to low 10s, so it will be dangerously cold again.

A Hard Freeze Warning goes into effect at midnight until 9:00 a.m. Saturday. The sunshine is back this weekend and temperatures make it into the upper 30s Saturday afternoon. Any melting that does occur will refreeze overnight.

Partly cloudy skies Sunday and highs in the mid 40s will continue to melt the ice followed by another refreeze on Monday morning. Next week is thankfully quiet with sunshine and a gradual warming trend that takes us to near 60° on Thursday.