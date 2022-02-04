NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The winter storm that delivered a mix of ice, sleet and freezing rain to North Texas is still impacting traffic in and out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

DFW officials say they continue ‘to resume operations with two active runways.’ While that means air travel at the airport is picking up, customers are still being advised to check with their airline for flight status before heading to the airport.

Airport crews continue to treat runways, taxiways, overpasses and roadways as temperatures remain below freezing in the Metroplex. Officials say while airport roads are in good condition, customers are urged to use caution when travelling to and from the airport.

More than 95 million Americans were under winter weather warnings or advisories as of Friday morning, and thousands of flights have been canceled.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines said the storm had significant impacts on its operations at DFW, where according to the aviation tracking site FlightAware more than 2,600 flights have already been canceled Friday morning.