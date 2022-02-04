FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – People rushing to get back out on Friday, February 4 resulted in dozens of emergency calls as they were slipping, sliding, and ending up stranded.

For the first half of Friday, most roads in Tarrant County were still snow-packed and iced over. Walking didn’t prove to be any easier than driving.

After a relatively quiet snow day for emergency responders, Fort Worth Fire had to go out for more than 20 slip-and-fall calls.

Ambulance service MedStar went to 17 in just a couple of hours after the sun came out.

Mike Drivdahl with Fort Worth Fire said, “Most of it’s just minor bumps and bruises; we have not seen anything that’s been real major.”

The concern over the ice kept a lot of businesses closed for a second straight day. Usually busy streets were abandoned, and most parking lots empty.

Those that did open didn’t see the doors opening too often.

“It was slower today than it was yesterday, I’m assuming because of the ice. More people are inclined to drive in the snow than the ice,” said one business owner.

But they were determined to be in business, especially on a day when so many other places shut down.

Another business owner said, “They’re trying to find a place where they can sit down with their families and stay warm, so that’s what keeps us motivated.”

Over city services made it through the day without any major impacts. There was one water main break reported late this afternoon in the far north end of the city, but nothing else.