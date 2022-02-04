ATLANTA, Georgia (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas man accused of posting a message on Craigslist after the 2020 election calling on “patriots” in Georgia to “put a bullet” in three government officials has pleaded not guilty.
Chad Stark, of Leander, and his attorney appeared briefly by video on February 4 before a U.S. Magistrate in Atlanta. Stark, 54, pleaded not guilty to one count of communicating interstate threats. He remains free on bond.READ MORE: Texas' Grid Held Up This Time With Enough Extra Capacity To Power 3 Million Homes
The Justice Department has said Stark’s prosecution was the first criminal case brought by its new Election Threats Task Force that was created last summer. According to prosecutors, Stark posted a message in January of 2021, titled: “Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill (Official A) the Chinese agent – $10,000.”
The message stated, “Georgia Patriots it’s time for us to take back our state from these Lawless treasonous traitors.” It goes on to urge Georgia residents to “militia up” and calls for shooting the three officials as well as “corrupt” local and federal judges.READ MORE: Southwest Flight Attendants' Union Worried That Return Of Alcohol Sales Could Endanger Employees
Prosecutors did not name the officials in documents filed in federal court in Georgia.
Stark allegedly made the threat after then-President Donald J. Trump called Georgia GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger an “enemy of the people” and pressure was being put on government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.
Officials with the Justice Department say they have reviewed more than 850 reports of threats to election officials and has dozens of ongoing investigations.MORE NEWS: Trinity Metro Cancels Bus Services Today & Tomorrow Due To Weather
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)