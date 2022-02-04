FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to winter weather and icy road conditions, Trinity Metro is suspending all bus services for the remainder of Friday, Feb. 4, and all day Saturday, Feb. 5.
Trinity Metro will continue to evaluate conditions for operations on Sunday, Feb. 6.
With the exception of life-sustaining trips such as dialysis, ACCESS paratransit services will also be suspended for the remainder of Friday and all day Saturday, Feb. 5.
TEXRail will continue to operate on its regular schedule throughout the weekend. Trinity Railway Express (TRE) is operating on a Saturday schedule on Friday. TRE will resume its regular schedule on Saturday.
Customer care representatives are available at 817-215-8600 to assist customers.