First Alert Weather Day: Morning Temps Between 5°-15° Degrees, Above Freezing By Mid-DayWe see morning temps between 5°-15°. But don't worry, in true Texas fashion, we are in the low 70s for highs by the end of next week.

Cleanup Underway In Plano After Trees Come Down In Winter StormIce accumulation plus blustery wind created a bad situation for Jacques and Marie Schoombee’s live oak overnight.

City Of Dallas Taking Extra Measures To Get Homeless Off Streets During Hard FreezeThe city has opened another building in Fair Park for shelter for the homeless and Dallas Fire-Rescue is helping bring them there.