CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Crowley Police Department is searching for Morris Ray McDonald, 66, who was last seen nine days ago on Jan. 28.
READ MORE: First Alert Weather Day: Morning Temps Between 5°-15° Degrees, Above Freezing By Mid-Day
McDonald is White, about 5’8″, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. Morris does not have any known visible tattoos, scars or markings. He was last seen wearing a blue heavy coat, dark color Army veteran baseball cap with jeans and sneakers.READ MORE: Cleanup Underway In Plano After Trees Come Down In Winter Storm
Police said they believe Morris left his home in the 300 Block of Wilson Street on foot at 1:30 p.m. the day he was last seen. But they don’t know what direction he went in.MORE NEWS: City Of Dallas Taking Extra Measures To Get Homeless Off Streets During Hard Freeze
Law enforcement officials are asking that anyone with information or knowledge of Morris’ whereabouts to please contact them at 817.297.2276 ext. 6303 or any other police department.