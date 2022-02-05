DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit rail operations are scheduled to reopen at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 operating through the end of Sunday service.

DART had suspended all rail operations and reduced bus service on Thursday, Feb. 3 due to the winter storm that brought freezing rain, sleet and snow, resulting in dangerous, icy roads.

DART bus service will resume on a Sunday schedule on February 6, from 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Regular rail and bus service will resume on Monday, February 7.

Riders can stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts here.

DART will operate 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations until rail service resumes. Shuttle bus routes are available on the DART website under Operating Scenario 2 at http://www.dart.org/winterweather. Shuttle bus service will serve these stations every 45 minutes. For riders who need service to stations in the Central Business District (CBD), Route 960 is a Downtown Circulator serving West End, Akard, St. Paul and Pearl/Arts District stations. Passengers should look for the red “Rail Disruption” bus stop signs located near each station to board a shuttle bus.

Passengers who need connecting service after 9:00 p.m. should contact the DART Customer Information Center at (214) 979-1111 for assistance.

GoLink on-demand service will operate on a Sunday schedule with service from 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday service is available in the Rylie, Inland Port, Park Cities, North Dallas, Northwest Dallas, and West Dallas zones. Weekday service will resume on Monday, February 7. Information about GoLink services is available at http://www.dart.org/riding/GoLink.asp.

All subscription trips have been canceled for DART Paratransit with the exception of trips for medical purposes (i.e., dialysis treatment).

Paratransit services will resume on Monday, February 7.

Customers who need to book trips for Monday can contact reservations at (214) 515-7272 or through the web portal at http://www.dart.org/ridepara.

To ensure DART riders stay warm and to provide assistance with travel planning, the following DART transit centers will be available from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. DART staff will be at each location to allow riders into the transit center.

Central Business District (CBD) West Transfer Center

Central Business District (CBD) East Transfer Center

Addison Transit Center

Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station

South Garland Transit Center

J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center

The following stations will be available between 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m., and 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Parker Road Station

Ledbetter Station

Downtown Garland Station

Cockrell Hill Transfer Location