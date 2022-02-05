LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Classes at Lake Worth High School are cancelled for next week after flooding inside the main building.
It’s not clear if that flooding is from a burst pipe caused by the frigid weather the last few days.
Lake Worth ISD’s website said the school days will be made up.
Also, meal bundles will be available for pickup on Monday and Wednesday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. by the athletic facilities.
All other grades, Pre-K through 8th will return to school on Monday, Feb. 7 as scheduled.