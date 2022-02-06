ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police arrested a man suspected of murder and other charges after he allegedly shot two men, killing one and injuring the other on Saturday, February 5.
At about 2:59 p.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to a shopping center parking lot in the 4100 block of S. Cooper Street to investigate reports of a shooting.READ MORE: Lake Worth High School Closed Next Week Due To Flooding
When officers arrived, they located two males on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other victim, a 29-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening but serious injuries.
Officers detained two persons of interest at the scene and interviewed several witnesses to the incident.
As a result of the investigation, Jacob LaTravis Yi, 20, was arrested and charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Detectives learned he also had an active warrant related to an ATF weapons charge.READ MORE: Abundant Sunshine And Warm Temps Expected In North Texas For The Next Week
Yi is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail. Investigators have not released what relationship he had to the victims or what his motive might have been.
The second individual who was detained was released.MORE NEWS: Dallas Police Department Finds Missing 16-Year-Old Jason Nguyen
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been identified.