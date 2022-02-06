UPDATE: Jason Nguyen was found safe.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Jason Nguyen, 16.READ MORE: SUV Hits Black Ice On Texas Highway, Teen Volleyball Player Killed
READ MORE: 1 Dead, Another Critically Injured After 2 Car Crash On Dallas Highway
He was last seen this morning, Feb. 6 at about 8:45 a.m. Police said the teenager was on-foot in the 200 block of W. Page Ave. Nguyen may be in need of assistance, according to police.
Nguyen is Asian, 5’06”, weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys hoodie, black pants, yellow and orange colored Nike shoes.MORE NEWS: 5 Dead, 3 Injured In Corsicana Quadruple Murder-Suicide
Anyone with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.