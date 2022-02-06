LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to flooding in the main building at Lake Worth High School, classes have been cancelled next week, Lake Worth ISD announced Saturday, February 5.
The ISD said that the class cancellations were for Lake Worth High School students only. All other grades, pre-kindergarten through 8, will return to school on Monday as scheduled.
The instructional days at Lake Worth High School will be made up on the following days:
- February 18th, 2022
- February 21st, 2022
- March 21st, 2022
- May 27th, 2022
During those days, regular attendance policies and procedures are expected.
Lake Worth High School students can pick up meal bundles on February 7th and 9th between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. by the athletic facilities. Student IDs or proof of enrollment at LWHS will be required.