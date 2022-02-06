CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Five people are dead, including a child in Corsicana after a suspect identified as Kevin Milazzo, 41, allegedly killed his family before turning the gun on himself. Three other people were also injured by gunfire.

The victims were identified Saturday night as Milazzo’s stepfather, William “Bill” Mimms, 68, mother Connie Mimms, 61, suspect’s mother, son Joshua Milazzo, 21 and Hunter Freeman, 4, the son of Milazzo’s former girlfriend.

The Corsicana Police Department received a 911 call reporting the crime on Feb. 5.

Arriving officers found William and Connie Mimms deceased in their home in the 2900 Block of W. 2nd Avenue. Both victims were fatally shot. After searching, police found two additional gunshot victims. They were transported by air ambulance to a Dallas area trauma center. Police haven’t given comment on their current condition.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Department also responded to a second location near the intersection of Garrity and Stroud Streets in Frost, Texas. Upon arrival, NCSO deputies found Joshua Milazzo and Freeman. Both suffered fatal gunshot wounds. A third woman, Freeman’s mother was also found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a Dallas area trauma center. Her condition is unknown.

Detectives were able to identify and track Milazzo’s car by its GPS navigation system.

Multiple Corsicana Police units, Corsicana PD SWAT, and Navarro County Sheriff’s Deputies searched for and intercepted the suspect vehicle on FM-1129, just south of Roane Road.

They instructed the monitoring service to remotely turn off the car’s engine. As the car came to a full stop off the roadway, Corsicana SWAT officers approached and found Milazzo critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Corsicana SWAT, Doctor Mathew Branch, administered treatment at the scene before an ambulance showed up.

Milazzo was transported to Navarro Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.