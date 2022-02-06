Good evening! Buenas Noches! Guten Abend! Bonsoir! God aften! Sawubona! iyi geceler! Buona serata!

After an active weather week, it’s back to being yawn city, population one back here in the weather department and to be frank, even though my name is Blake, I don’t mind it.

The thawing will continue as we slowly climb towards 70 degrees by Friday! Any guesses how long the last little patch of snow will stick around? I’m guessing in the shadow areas, maybe as long as Tuesday in the really dark, perpetually shadowy areas.

Abundant sunshine will rule all the way through next weekend. Temps will climb a bit each day until we peak around 72 on Friday before a cool front knocks us back into the low 60s by next weekend.

So, there you have it. That’s the update. Anyway, I wish I had a more interesting update for you but the bottom line is, I don’t. So I’ll leave you with this:

“Whether the weather be rainy or whether the weather be sunny. Whether the weather be hot or whether the weather be cold. I’ll tell you the weather, whatever the weather whether you like it or not.”