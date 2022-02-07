CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department, along with all who knew 8-year-old Adriana Nixon are mourning her passing on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

“This is a moment to reflect on all the great memories we have of her. She’ll forever be in our hearts,” the department shared on their Facebook page.

Adriana was diagnosed with a rare stage 4, hepatocellular carcinoma a type of liver cancer in July 2019. She was an honorary Fort Worth police officer and is survived by her parents and five siblings.

Adriana Nixon (courtesy: Facebook)

