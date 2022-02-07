DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police shared surveillance images Monday of a man burglarizing Gomez Western Wear in the 1600 block of S. Buckner Boulevard last month.
Police said on Tuesday, Jan. 15 around 1:20 a.m. the suspect forced his way in and took clothing, boots, hats, and belts valued at more than $100,000.
The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the burglary suspect seen in these still images taken from surveillance video.
Anyone with information regarding the identity or information of the suspect is asked to call Detective T. French with the Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).
The crime is under case number 008844-2022.