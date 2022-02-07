CBS News DFWWatch Now
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who was fatally shot at 7740 Mccallum Blvd. on Feb. 6.

Officers found the woman, who’s Latin, lying on the breezeway of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

The woman did not have an identification card on her body; therefore, the Collin County Examiners office will attempt to determine her identity through fingerprint analysis.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or via email:  christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

This is an ongoing and active investigation with no motive at this time.

 

