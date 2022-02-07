After A Freezing Weekend, Workweek Weather Will Be Sunny Across DFW ☀️This afternoon sunshine is the name of the game and we should have it in spades through the upcoming week.

Abundant Sunshine And Warm Temps Expected In North Texas For The Next WeekAfter an active weather week, it's back to being yawn city, population one back here in the weather department.

First Alert Weather Day Ends At Noon, No Significant Problems AnticipatedBy 9 a.m. on Feb. 5, there will be no warnings and no anticipation of significant weather problems in the week ahead.