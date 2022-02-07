Officers found the woman, who’s Latin, lying on the breezeway of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced her deceased at the scene.
The woman did not have an identification card on her body; therefore, the Collin County Examiners office will attempt to determine her identity through fingerprint analysis.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or via email: christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
This is an ongoing and active investigation with no motive at this time.