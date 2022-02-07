DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas has agreed not to force strip clubs to shut down overnight for at least another month.
City council in January voted to require sexually oriented businesses to close between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., blaming them for a rise in crime during that time frame.READ MORE: McKinney Woman Charged With Murder In Man's Stabbing Death
A month before, in December 2021, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said crime at the businesses is sapping city resources and affecting police response throughout the city.READ MORE: Burglary Suspect Wanted For Stealing $100K Worth Of Western Wear From Dallas Store
The businesses sued and a judge ordered the city to turn over evidence linking the clubs to crime.MORE NEWS: DHS Warns Of Potential Copycat Attacks After Hostage Standoff At Colleyville Synagogue
Both sides agreed it will take up to a month for that evidence to be collected and reviewed. The city said it will hold off any enforcement for now.